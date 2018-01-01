 
  HOME | Mexico

33 Bodies Discovered in Hidden Graves in Mexican State of Nayarit

MEXICO CITY – The remains of 33 people, including three women, were recently found in four hidden graves near the town of Pantanal in the municipality of Xalisco, the attorney general of Nayarit state said on Wednesday.

Petronilo Diaz said in a statement that the bodies will be identified with the help of forensic tests.

Diaz added that on Monday, a fresh meeting with families of those people who have been reported missing in the state will be held to gather genetic samples.

The process will be further expedited through visual identification with the help of forensic photographs, he added.

He also said that from the advanced stage of decomposition, it could be estimated that the victims may have died at least between five and six months ago, and some even earlier.

According to police records, among the 173 missing people’s reports registered so far, 94 have not been found yet, while 63 were located alive, and 16 dead.

Diaz also urged the federal government to cooperate in the investigation of the case.

“They have the obligation to intervene in order to clear up such unlawful acts,” he said, adding that, “the investigation and search for hidden graves to locate as many of the missing as possible will continue.”
 

