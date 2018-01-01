

Police Make Huge Cocaine Seizure in Australia



SYDNEY – Australian authorities have seized 1.28 tons of cocaine – the second-biggest haul of the drug ever in the country – valued at around $400 million, the police said on Thursday.



The drug was hidden in 2,576 blocks in a pre-fabricated steel container which reached Sydney from China, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.



The police revelation comes after the Serbian police on Tuesday arrested three Australians accused of importing the drug, followed by five raids in Australia on Wednesday without any arrests yet.



The seizure amounts to the second-biggest haul of cocaine found by the Australian police after a 1.4 ton haul in February 2017.



Australians are among the biggest per capita consumers of illegal drugs in the world and a kilogram of cocaine can cost a 100 times more than in South America.



Around 80 percent of the cocaine to reach Australia is made in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia and then shipped hidden among goods loaded in the sea ports of Colombia, Mexico and Panama, according to official data.



