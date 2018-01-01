 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Japan’s Nikkei Exceeds 24,000 Points for First Time in 26 Years

TOKYO – The benchmark Nikkei soared on Thursday to its highest level for the first time in 26 years on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, exceeding 24,000 points thanks to stronger shares on Wall Street and the depreciation of the yen against the US dollar.

At 10:05 am local time (0105 GMT), the benchmark Nikkei rose 205.51 points, or by 0.86 percent, to 24,073.85 points, exceeding the 24,000-point line for the first time since Nov. 18, 1991.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the TSE registered an increase of 8.12 points, or 0.42 percent, and stood at 1,898.94 points.

The TSE maintained the growth after the first hour of trading, during which a new milestone was also achieved in New York, where the Dow Jones also surpassed its record-high 26,000 points for the first time, which subsequently served as a boost to the Japanese stock exchange.

Wall Street finished the Wednesday trading session with smaller losses, thanks to the yen’s depreciation against the US dollar, which generally benefits Japan’s export businesses and makes its shares more attractive for investors.

All industry categories listed on the First Section of the TSE recorded gains on Thursday, with mining, rubber products and electrical appliances as the sectors that gained the most during the opening minutes of the first trading session.
 

