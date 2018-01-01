 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UN to Increase Presence in Libya to Support Post-Conflict Transition

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations soon will increase its presence in Libya, both in Tripoli and in the rest of the country, with the goal of supporting the post-conflict transition, the international body’s envoy to the conflict-ridden North African state, Ghassan Salame, announced Wednesday.

In an appearance before the Security Council via video link from Tunis, Salame said that the security installations and arrangements for UN personnel have been completed, thus allowing the organization to increase the number of its workers on the ground in the Libyan capital.

“It is only by truly understanding the country that we can succeed in the implementation of the Action Plan for Libya and help its citizens put an end to a too long transition,” the secretary-general’s Special Representative and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the body.

In the coming weeks and months, Salame said, the UN is going to continue sending its personnel to more cities, since only by truly understanding the country can the body be successful in implementing the Action Plan for Libya.

The plan Salame presented at the end of September seeks to help Libya overcome the divisions and the war that have beset it since the violent toppling of the dictatorship of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

That effort seeks to update the agreement forced on the country by the UN in December 2015 creating the current government in Tripoli, which functions on a par with a rival government in the eastern city of Tobruk.

The new action plan being pushed by the UN seeks to achieve an accord between Tripoli and Tobruk that will allow legislative elections and the consolidation of a unified government structure as steps toward trying to end the armed conflict.

Salame, however, warned that violence continues to prevail in Libya with armed groups flexing their muscles in many parts of the country.

Among other things, he emphasized the recent fighting at the airport in Tripoli that forced flight activities to be suspended.

That is the reason that Salame appeared before the Security Council via video link from Tunis and not from Libya itself.
 

