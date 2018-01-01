 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
  HOME | Uruguay

Uruguay Promotes 18th-Century Fort as Tourist Attraction

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay’s Ministry of Tourism unveiled on Wednesday a series of 31 informative signs on Gorriti island, a key military citadel in 1700s.

The aim is to attract more visitors to the island by allowing visitors to roam the site at their own pace without the need for guides, Tourism Minister Carlos Fagetti said.

“We are bringing the island’s importance to people’s attention. It served as one of the bay’s main defense posts, and its whaling industry contributed greatly to the country’s economy,” he said.

The system consists of a series of strategically placed signs intended to provide information and point visitors in the right direction, according to Fagetti.
 

