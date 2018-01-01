

Atletico Madrid Falls 2-1 to Visiting Sevilla



MADRID – Atletico Madrid conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes on Wednesday to lose 2-1 to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal battle.



With two away goals in their account, Sevilla need only to limit Atleti to one goal in next week’s second leg to be assured of advancing.



The first half of Wednesday’s contest at the Wanda Metropolitano featured the pace and intensity of a cup final.



Diego Costa, back with the Colchoneros after three seasons at Chelsea, came close to scoring inside the first minute and later saw a goal called back after teammate Antoine Griezmann was called for a foul inside the Sevilla penalty area.



Home goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya and Sevilla counterpart Sergio Rico were each put to the test more than once, but the first 45 minutes ended 0-0.



The second half was less exciting, as both teams adopted a more tactical approach and the scoreless deadlock endured until Costa scored in the 72nd minute to put Atleti up 1-0.



Sevilla responded, though the visitors owed the equalizer more to luck than skill, as a cross from Jesus Navas deflected off Lucas Hernandez and turned into an own goal by Moya in the 80th minute.



With the game clock at 89 minutes, Joaquin Correa scored the winner for Sevilla.



