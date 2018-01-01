 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dakar Motorbikes Leader Walkner Takes Nothing for Granted

CHILECITO, Argentina – Austrian motorcyclist Matthias Walkner (KTM) said on Wednesday that he is concentrating on avoiding mistakes as he edges closer to becoming the first competitor from his country to win the Dakar Rally.

“Every day can change everything. I have to stay focused day after day. I don’t think so much about victory,” he said after coming in fifth in Stage 11, 11:01 behind the winner, teammate Toby Price of Australia.

“Of course, I’m a little bit nervous. Just missing one waypoint can cost you 20 minutes. Keeping going and doing my best is all I can do,” Walkner said in Chilecito.

The Austrian grabbed first place in the general classification on Tuesday during a stage that saw then-leader Adrien Van Beveren withdraw with an injury and several other contenders in the bike race lose big chunks of time after getting lost on the course.

Kevin Benavides (Honda) trails Walkner by 32 minutes with three stages left.

Sitting in third place is Price, 39 minutes behind his Austrian teammate.
 

