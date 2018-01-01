

EU Seeks More Collaboration with India in Terror Fight



NEW DELHI – The European Union is pursuing increased cooperation with India in the fight against terrorism, a senior EU official told EFE on Wednesday.



“We want to increase cooperation, including cooperation through the main European agencies,” Pedro Serrano, deputy secretary-general for Common Security and Defense Policy and Crisis Response at the European External Action Service, said during a visit to the Indian capital.



Serrano, who met with Deputy National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna and foreign ministry officials, stressed that last October’s India-EU conference in New Delhi provided an “important boost” to the fight against terrorism.



“The fight against Islamic radicalization and terrorism is a common effort,” the EU official said.



“We have to have observation points around the world to know how the phenomenon is evolving,” Serrano said. “From that point of view, the information we receive from India on how the phenomenon of terrorism evolves within India is also interesting.”



Narrowing the focus to South Asia, he pointed to Afghanistan as a “common problem.”



“And of course if we want to reach solutions in Afghanistan we will have to work together with India among other states, obviously with Pakistan, with China, with Iran and with many others that are involved,” Serrano said.



