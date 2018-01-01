 
  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Poor Weather Conditions Blamed for 40-Vehicle Pile-Up in Northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY – At least 40 vehicles were involved in a massive pile-up near a bridge in Saltillo, the capital of the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, but there were no fatalities, police said Wednesday.

The accident, which occurred around 9:00 pm Tuesday, was caused by the combination of a slick road, poor visibility and speeding, the Saltillo police department said.

Five people were slightly injured in the accident, which occurred when an automobile skidded while trying to avoid colliding with an SUV near the bridge, causing other vehicles to skid and crash in a chain reaction, the Saltillo city government and police department said in a statement.

After the accident, police closed 30 bridges around Saltillo “as a preventive measure due to the danger involved in driving on wet roads with fog,” officials said.

City officials are “weighing the possibility of using road salt in different places around the city to prevent asphalt from freezing,” the Saltillo emergency management office said.

Saltillo is one of the cities most affected by cold front No. 23, which brought frigid conditions to northern Mexico.

On Wednesday, the Saltillo city government said 20 people were taken to shelters due to the extreme conditions outdoors, where temperatures plunged to -5 C.

The national weather service urged the public to “use caution due to fog that can reduce visibility and affect the flow of traffic.”
 

