

Neymar: Ronaldinho Gaucho’s Legacy Will Not Be Easily Eclipsed



RIO DE JANEIRO – Neymar, the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star and Brazilian national soccer team member, said the legacy of Ronaldinho Gaucho, who plans to retire this year, will not be easily eclipsed.



“It is an honor to be a part of your history. I will always remember your joy on the field. Your legacy will not be easily surpassed in the art of soccer,” Neymar said in an Instagram post.



“Thank you for everything you’ve done for soccer lovers,” Neymar said.



The 37-year-old Ronaldinho and Neymar both played at one point in their careers for Barcelona, and PSG was the first European club that the former played for.



In a series of photographs, Neymar reminisced about moments he shared with Ronaldinho Gaucho – as he is affectionately known – while trying out for the Brazilian national team.



Although Ronaldinho has not played professionally since 2015, when he was with Brazil’s Fluminense FC, the former star had not announced plans to retire and played in exhibition matches in different countries.



His brother and agent, Roberto de Assis Moreira, said Tuesday that the forward would finally bid farewell to soccer this year with a series of friendly matches and events after the World Cup in Russia.



Ronaldinho, who made his professional debut in 1998 with Gremio and played for many clubs, helped the national team win the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.



