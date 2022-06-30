 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Otamendi Extends Contract with Manchester City until 2022

LONDON – Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi reached an agreement with Manchester City on Wednesday to extend his contract to June 30, 2022.

Otamendi signed a five-year contract when he joined the Premier League club in 2015.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at City since the first day I arrived and I’m really happy to have extended my stay here by a couple more years,” the player said in statements provided by the club.

Otamendi, who has played 118 official games with Manchester City, has added an offensive dimension to his game this season.

“My only aim is to help the team and give all I can for this Club. I am learning every day under (coach) Pep (Guardiola) and enjoying my football and I feel I can still improve as a player,” he said.

Nicknamed “The General,” Otamendi leads the Premier League with 2,033 completed passes, nearly 400 more than the next defender on the list.
 

