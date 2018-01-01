 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Walcott Leaves Arsenal for Everton

LONDON – Everton officially confirmed on Wednesday the signing of Arsenal forward Theo Walcott to a 3½ year contract.

The 28-year-old spent 12 years at Arsenal, scoring 108 goals in 397 matches.

“I’m very ambitious and I’ve come here because I want the Club to push to the next level,” Walcott said after the signing, according to an item on Everton’s official Web site.

“I’m very excited to be starting a new chapter and I felt this was the right place for me to be,” he said.

The forward, who cost the Merseyside club some 22.6 million euros ($27.6 million), described Everton coach Sam Allardyce as very ambitious and said that his new team “is going in the right direction.”

“I do really believe that I’m going to give it my all, which is what I always have done, and this place is going to get even more out of me,” Walcott said.

“I am thrilled,” Allardyce said, adding that Walcott “has a lot of experience and will hopefully provide a lot of excitement for the Everton fans and for us, in terms of getting results, assists and scoring goals.”

The arrival of Walcott, who has eight goals in 47 appearances with England’s national team, follows Everton’s acquisition from Besiktas of striker Cenk Tosun.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved