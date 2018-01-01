 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Blanc Torn Ahead of PSG-Real Madrid Champions League Clash

MOSCOW – France’s Laurent Blanc said on Wednesday he has mixed feelings about an upcoming UEFA Champions League tie pitting Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Though Blanc would ordinarily be expected to cheer for PSG, where he was manager from 2013-2016, his relationship with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane goes back to when the two men were teammates on the French national squad that won the World Cup in 1998.

“I am French and I love Paris a lot, but Zidane is my friend,” Blanco told EFE after taking part in a World Cup 2018 roundtable in Moscow.

PSG will host Real Madrid in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash on Feb. 14, while the second leg is scheduled for March 6 in the Spanish capital.

“I don’t know who will win,” Blanc said. “Zidane is my friend and I know very well about PSG, which I coached during three seasons. Real Madrid has many problems now, but it’s a great club. While PSG is a new great team.”

Real Madrid holds the fourth spot in the La Liga table with 32 points, 19 points behind leaders Barcelona, after a series of disappointing results, most recently a defeat against Villarreal.
 

