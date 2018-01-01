 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dakar Rally Officials Rescind Time Penalty Imposed on Spain’s Sainz

CHILECITO, Argentina – Dakar Rally officials decided on Wednesday to rescind the 10-minute time penalty imposed on Spanish Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz earlier this week for not stopping after supposedly hitting Dutch quads driver Kees Koolen.

An examination of telemetry data provided by the Peugeot team confirmed that Sainz did not violate the rules, race officials said.

The decision gives Sainz a bigger lead over his top rivals in the auto class, France’s Stephane Peterhansel (Peugeot), who is 1:00 hour behind, and Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), who trails the Spaniard by 1:24 hours.

Sainz finished third on Wednesday in the 11th stage, while Peterhansel came in fourth, trailing the Spaniard by 10 seconds.

Dutch Toyota driver Bernhard Ten Brinke won the stage between Belen and Chilecito, Argentina, completing the 280-kilometer (174-mile) route in 4:10.54.

Sainz, who is trying to win his second Dakar Rally title, finished nearly 5 minutes behind the Dutchman.

The drivers still have three stages to complete, covering 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles), of which 1,050 kilometers (652 miles) will be in head-to-head competition, on the way to Cordoba, Argentina, where the race will end on Saturday.

On Thursday, the drivers will take on the longest stage in the rally, racing across 929 kilometers (577 miles), with 369 kilometers (229 miles) timed.

The 55-year-old Sainz, who won the Dakar Rally in 2010 while driving for Volkswagen, is getting close to winning his second title following a frustrating stretch of five straight withdrawals from the rally.
 

