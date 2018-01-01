HOME | World (Click here for more)

Israel to Hold Palestinian Teen Tamimi through Trial



BEITOUNYA, West Bank – An Israeli military judge ruled on Wednesday that Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, famous for slapping Israeli soldiers in a video that went viral, must remain behind bars until the end of her trial, set to begin Jan. 31.



Judge Haim Baliti, who described the 16-year-old as dangerous, said that the evidence justified denying bail for both Ahed and her mother, Nariman Tamimi.



Ahed Tamimi was arrested in a night-time raid on her house in Nabi Saleh, in the occupied West Bank, four days after the emergence of the video of her pushing and slapping two Israeli soldiers in the family’s front yard.



The next day, her mother and a 20-year-old cousin were detained, though the cousin was later released on bail.



Visibly concerned, Ahed was handcuffed and shackled when she entered the military court in Ofer to hear the judge deny her request to be freed on bail.



Ahed Tamimi has come to be seen as a symbol of Palestinian resistance to occupation and the crowd in the courtroom included diplomats and reporters.



Defense lawyer Gaby Lasky said that Israel is targeting the Tamimi family, well-known for their activism, and trying to make an example of Ahed in an attempt to intimidate other Palestinians.



The Israeli army accused Ahed of attacks on security forces, throwing stones, participating in violent demonstrations, threats and acts of incitement.



The slapping incident occurred shortly after Ahed’s 15-year-old cousin was severely wounded after Israeli forces shot him point-blank in the face with a rubber bullet.



