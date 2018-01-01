 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UN Agency for Palestinians Launches Fundraising Campaign after US Aid Cut

CAIRO – The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees announced on Wednesday the launch of a global fundraising campaign after the United States cut its contribution in planned aid and withheld millions of dollars until reforms were made.

UNRWA provides aid in education, healthcare and social services to more than five million Palestinian refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

“At stake is the dignity and human security of millions of Palestinian refugees, in need of emergency food assistance and other support,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl. “I ask you to stand with us.”

“To our students, the schools will remain open so you can receive your cherished education and remain confident that the future also belongs to you. To our patients, you will receive the care to which you are entitled,” Krahenbuhl added.

Krahenbuhl went on to say that this reduced contribution was threatening “one of the most successful and innovative human development endeavors in the Middle East.”

On Tuesday, the US State Department announced it had frozen $65 million of a planned $125 million funding plan to UNRWA.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, urged Arab countries to raise funds in order to support the Palestinian resistance, adding the US decision to withhold aid was aimed to eradicate the issue of refugees.

During his speech on the opening day of an international conference to discuss the issue of Jerusalem, Aboul-Gheit again condemned US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

He also lashed out at an Israel-developed systematic policy aimed at “marginalizing the Arab presence in the city through preventing construction permits and building settlements between Jerusalem and other areas of the West Bank.”

The conference, organized by al-Azhar, the leading international Sunni Islamic center for learning, was also attended by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and hundreds of attendees representing Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
 

