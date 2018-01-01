

Spain’s Joan Barreda Abandons Dakar Rally



CHILECITO, Argentina – Spain’s Joan Barreda (Honda), who began Wednesday’s 11th stage of Dakar Rally 2018 in second place in motorbikes, has retired from the competition.



The Spaniard, who was visibly fatigued at the start of the course from Belen to Chilecito, Argentina, suffered injuries to his hand and knee in a fall during the seventh stage.



Barreda, 34, signaled for medical assistance roughly 100 km (60 mi.) into the timed portion of the stage and subsequently left the assigned route to proceed to a medical station in nearby Fiambala.



He finished Stage 10 in second place, trailing leader Matthias Walkner (KTM) by 39 minutes.



“Today I decided to stop at 100 km of the special. I have battled the last few days with the intention of completing the @dakar, surmounting significant physical problems that have been getting worse. Continuing represented too much risk to my safety. Thanks you everyone for your support,” Barreda said on Twitter.



In eight times competing in the Dakar, Barreda’s best performance came last year, when he took fifth place in the general classification.



