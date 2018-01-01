 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
  Arts & Entertainment

Melanie Griffith Invited to Vienna Opera Ball by Extravagant Austrian Tycoon

VIENNA – An extravagant Austrian businessman and local celebrity announced on Wednesday he had invited American film actress Melanie Griffith as his personal guest to attend this year’s Vienna Opera Ball, one of Austria’s top annual social events held at the capital’s State Opera building and attended by around 5,000 A-listers.

Richard Lugner, 85, announced he had chosen the Golden Globe winner and Oscar-nominated actress during a press conference in Lugner City, one of his Viennese shopping malls.

“The public have nothing to complain about, they can only feel satisfied,” Lugner proclaimed during his meeting with the press.

According to her Austrian host, Griffith is set to arrive in Vienna on Feb. 6 and will attend the famous Staatsoper gala ball on Feb 8.

The actress will have to fulfill some prior promotional commitments such as signing autographs at Lugner City.

Griffith, 60, boasts a long-running Hollywood career with films such as “Something Wild” (1986), “Nobody’s Fool” (1994) and “The Bonfire of the Vanities” (1990). She was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her role in “Working Girl” (1988).

The New York-born actress is the scion of another thespian, Tippi Hedren, who starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Bird” (1963); in addition, one of her daughters, Dakota Johnson, is also an actress.

Griffith has three children and has divorced on four occasions, twice from actor Don Johnson and once from fellow performer Steve Bauer.

In 2014, she divorced Spanish actor Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.

Former celebrities invited to the star-studded ball by Lugner include Kim Kardashian (2014), Paris Hilton (2007), Pamela Anderson (2003), Gina Lollobrigida (1991 and 2013), Ivana Trump (1994) and Sophia Loren (1995).
 

