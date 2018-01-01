 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Coach Can’t Imagine Club without Cristiano

MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Wednesday that he does not see his club in the future without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French coach made his remarks on the 32-year-old Portuguese forward, whose contract expires in 2021, at a press conference on the eve of the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals against Leganes.

“I always say the same, I can’t imagine Real Madrid without a Cristiano,” Zidane said.

Cristiano wants to increase his salary, which is below that of players like Lionel Messi of Barcelona or Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain, amid reports that a possible refusal by Real Madrid could provoke his departure.

The Frenchman pointed out that he talks with Cristiano about, “on-field matters.”

“I don’t want to talk about the contract or things like that. Cristiano can do that and it’s him and the club who should talk about that,” Zidane reiterated, according to Real Madrid’s official website.

Zidane also spoke about his future at Real Madrid, stressing that he does not “overthink anything, I live day to day and I’ll not change that. The situation is what it is today.”

On the Copa del Rey quarterfinals tie, the coach said his side was going to play an away game, so Real Madrid has to “keep a clean sheet and score goals.”
 

