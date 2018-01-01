

Romania Appoints New PM after Predecessor Forced to Resign



BUCHAREST – Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis appointed on Wednesday a new prime minister, putting an end to the vacancy at the head of government that was prompted by a recent forced resignation amid a shift in party loyalty.



Iohannis selected Social Democratic Party candidate (PSD) and member of the European Parliament Viorica Dancila to take the reins as PM, replacing Mihai Tudose, a fellow PSD member who lost the backing of his party last week.



“I have decided to give the Social Democratic Party another opportunity,” Iohannis told a press conference following a meeting with party representatives.



A strong ally to controversial PSD heavyweight Liviu Dragnea, Dancila is set to become the first female head of government in Romania and the third head of government in a year.



Former PSD PM, Sorin Grindeanu, also lost a vote of no confidence in June 2017 after widespread protests were sparked by his attempted to pass legislation that would decriminalize corruption among politicians if it involved sums of less than $52,000.



