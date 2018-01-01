 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dimitrov Earns Hard Fought Win over Qualifier McDonald in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday earned a hard fought win over the United States’ Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 0-6, 8-6 in the second round of the Australian Open.

The third seed, who many sporting pundits predicted to win a Grand Slam title in 2018, was expected to advance much easier to the third round for the fifth time in a row against McDonald, world No. 178.

McDonald, however, took the lead seizing on the lone break point he had in the first set, while Dimitrov missed on all two break points he was offered.

Dimitrov seemed to be back on track, after he won the second set without facing a single break point against a rival who fired just two winners.

Despite conceding his serve once, Dimitrov managed to take the lead for the first time in the match thanks to two breaks, half of what he was offered in the third set.

The 2017 ATP Finals champion Dimitrov, however, was not able to hold his serve even once in the fourth set, in which he managed to win only five points on serve.

In the decider, Dimitrov turned up the heat, not offering his rival any break points and took advantage of the lone break point he got to seal the win after three hours and 25 minutes of play.

Dimitrov is scheduled to play against Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who defeated the former finalist in Melbourne, Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-2.

Local favorite Nick Kyrgios claimed a comfortable 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) win over Viktor Troicki of Serbia.

The 17th seed is set to square off against France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 3-6, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman reached the third round for the first time in his career as he defeated qualifier Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Schwartzman, the 24th seed, is to play Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov, who ended local Matthew Ebden’s run at the tournament, beating him 7-6 (7-0), 6-3, 6-4.

In the previous round Ebden ousted the United States’ John Isner, the 16th seed.
 

