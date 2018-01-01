 
  Sports

Spanish Female Motorcyclist Forced to Abandon Dakar Rally due to Leg Wound

CHILECITO, Argentina – Spanish motorcyclist Rosa Romero was forced to abandon the Dakar Rally on Wednesday due to a dangerous leg wound near the femoral vein during the 10th stage of the competition.

Romero, who was in 66th place in the general bike classification, needed eight stitches to close the wound, which occurred Tuesday when she fell after her KTM bike hit a rock and was cut in the leg by a metal edge of her GPS device.

“As I was going along (Stage 10’s Salta-to-Belen route in Argentina), I noticed that blood was running down my leg. I even thought I should ask for medical assistance, but I didn’t want to stop. I wanted to get to the end or as far as my body would allow. And I did it. I finished the stage,” Romero was quoted as saying in a statement by her Himoinsa Racing Team.

But before she could embark Wednesday on the 11th stage, between Belen and Chilecito, Dakar Rally doctors recommended that she abandon the race, saying there was a risk the wound could become aggravated during the remainder of the competition.

“It’s a shame. I’m angry because I was holding up in this very difficult and beautiful Dakar, and I was sure I’d be able” to complete the final three stages, the motorcyclist said.

Romero will soon return to Spain to recover from the injury.
 

