  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Syrian Rebels Poised to Back Turkish Military Campaign against Kurdish YPG

BEIRUT – Several factions of the Free Syrian Army rebel group will participate in a Turkish military campaign aimed at wresting control of a northern Syrian enclave from Kurdish forces, a rebel leader told EFE on Wednesday.

Col. Ahmad Ozman, whose FSA faction predominantly comprises ethnic Turkmen fighters, told EFE that they have been preparing their artillery for use in the planned operation against Afrin province, located in the far northwest of Syria’s Aleppo region.

He said that Kurdish control of Afrin province was advantageous to the Syrian regime’s forces, as it divided rebel-held territory in the north of Syria.

Afrin became isolated from other de facto Kurdish administered areas further east following a separate Turkish-backed military intervention in 2016 that effectively carved out fresh territory for the FSA by pushing back the Islamic State terror organization.

That operation was also launched to deliberately split Kurdish controlled areas along the border and prevent the creation of a so-called Kurdish corridor that would have stretched as far east as Iraq’s border with Iran.

Meanwhile, the United States-backed Kurdish YPG militia, the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces umbrella group, were recalling soldiers from areas like Raqqa and Kobani in preparation for an imminent invasion in Afrin, a spokesperson for the group told EFE.

For their part, the SDF have sent reinforcements from Deir al-Zur, Raqqa and Kobani to Shahba, in the vicinity of Afrin, during the last two days, Ahmed al-Omar, a spokesman for the group, told EFE on Wednesday.

He stressed that the SDF are ready for any eventual aggression by the Turkish troops.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist organization intrinsically linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a guerrilla group that conducts most of its attacks in eastern Turkey.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country was going to attack the Kurdish militias in Afrin and Manbij – also in northern Aleppo province – on Wednesday.

A row erupted between Washington and Ankara when the US unveiled a military blueprint to create a 30,000-strong predominantly Kurdish border force in northern Syria.
 

