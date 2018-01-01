

Separatist Candidate Elected as Parliamentary Speaker in Spain’s Catalonia



BARCELONA – Catalan lawmakers have elected a separatist politician to be speaker of the regional parliament on Wednesday in what was the first session to be held in the chamber since the Spanish state dissolved it three months ago in response to an illegal declaration of independence.



Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) candidate Roger Torrent, 38, received the backing of three pro-independence groups in parliament whose combined votes put him ahead of his rival candidate José María Espejo-Saavedra from the pro-union Citizens, the largest party in the chamber, who eventually took the post of second deputy speaker.



“I have the firm intention to work for all members of the chamber,” Torrent said in his opening speech to the chamber, adding that it was time to restore the autonomy of Catalan institutions that were brought under the central Spanish government’s direct-rule as part of its constitutional actions against Catalonia’s independence bid in Oct.



“In these moments there is an even greater responsibility because of the complex and anomalous context we face. I would like to remind you that three of our lawmakers are in pre-trial detention. Another four lawmakers and the president are in Brussels to avoid the same treatment if they returned to the country,” Torrent said.



Torrent was referring to the ousted former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who was currently in self-imposed exile in Brussels along with four ministers from his now-dissolved regional government, and three separatist lawmakers in pretrial detention pending charges of rebellion, including the ousted vice president and leader of the ERC Oriol Junqueras.



Those held in police custody had to cast proxy votes in the constituent session, while Puigdemont and his former ministers decided not to as their request would likely be denied.



Other members elected to represent the local parliament under Torrent’s leadership included three more separatist candidates and three pro-union candidates, two from Citizens and one socialist.



