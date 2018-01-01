

Off-White Returns to Runway in Paris, Brings Promise of Accessible Fashion



PARIS – Milan-based fashion brand Off-White combined luxury and urban styles with its new autumn-winter men’s collection that on Wednesday hit the runway in Paris.



United States designer and the brand’s founder Virgil Abloh, who recently launched an affordable capsule collection aimed at millennials, has been advocating an easy-to-wear look that draws on vintage and rap styles, though the cost of the pieces presented on the catwalk would remain high.



The brand showed off its latest offerings at the Pompidou Center as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which included wide and straight-legged trousers of various fabrics and design, as well as cotton sweatshirts, some featuring hoods, layered below short-sleeved shirts.



A selection of coats and jackets were also presented, with red and indigo apparently the colors of choice, though beige, black, white and gray also appeared.



Despite the apparently casual worker feel of the collection, Off-White was going for a sophisticated look that included long and sleeveless coats, pinstripes, leather and boots.



Conscious of making unisex options more attractive, the brand had a female model present two of the outfits offered within the men’s collection.



Born in Illinois to Ghanaian parents, Abloh has transformed the brand, which he founded in 2013, into an attractive one for younger people thanks to his relationships with well-known singers, such as American rapper Kanye West, with whom he worked on a clothing line.



