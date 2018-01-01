

Kostyuk Becomes Youngest Player in 21 Years to Reach 3rd Round of Grand Slam



MELBOURNE, Australia – Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, at 15 years of age, became on Wednesday the youngest player in 21 years to reach the third round of a Grand Slam after a victory at the Australian Open.



By defeating local Olivia Rogowska 6-3, 7-5, Kostyuk became the youngest player to accomplish this feat since Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni advanced at age 15 to the third round of the 1997 US Open.



World No. 522 Kostyuk, the 2017 Australian Open Girls’ Singles champion, is set to square off against compatriot fourth seed Elina Svitolina.



Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro, meanwhile, secured a place in the third round for the 6th time, defeating Hungary’s Timea Babos 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.



Suarez, a former top 10 player, is scheduled to play against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi, who got past the reigning Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-4, 6-3.



The 2017 French Open champion of Latvia Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the third round prevailing over China’s Ying-Ying Duan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.



The 7th seed is scheduled to take on Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, who got rid of Germany’s Mona Barthel 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.



