 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Indonesia Sends Medical Team to Papua to Contain Health Crisis

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s health ministry and armed forces announced on Wednesday they have sent a team of 92 doctors and paramedics to the eastern Papua province to contain a health crisis that has killed many infants in the last few months.

The health ministry sent 39 doctors, including 11 specialists, and the army sent 53 professionals, including doctors and paramedics, who arrived on Tuesday in Papua, where, according to a report by the local government to which EFE had access, 80 children died between September and Jan. 14 in the Asmat district in a hunger and measles outbreak.

Health Minister Nila Moeloek said in a statement that the government hoped the medical team would be able to help in containing the crisis.

The armed forces have also sent measles and diphtheria vaccines, 11,000 packets of ready-to-eat meals for immediate consumption and special nutrients for pregnant women and babies, according to the statement.

Treatment and vaccinations to contain the crisis have been hampered by the difficult access to some of the villages and the continued movement of the inhabitants.

Papua is the easternmost province of the Indonesian archipelago and is located in the western half of the island of New Guinea.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said it is a political priority of his government to develop the poorest provinces, including Papua, which has a population of around 3.5 million.

Papua is rich in natural resources and has been the stage of a pro-independence conflict since 1963, when the Netherlands withdrew from the country.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved