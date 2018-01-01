 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Unionists Protest Outside Taiwan’s Pro-Independence Ruling Party HQ

TAIPEI – A group of demonstrators in favor of Taiwanese unification with China protested in front of the headquarters of the ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The protesters held photographs of Chinese President Xi Jinping and waved flags of the People’s Republic of China.

The organizer of the protest and President of the pro-China Patriotic Association in Taiwan, Chou Chin-chuen, told EFE that the organization wants a peaceful union with China, and urged Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to end her pro-independence rhetoric which they claim endangers the island.

The president has promised to maintain the status quo in cross-strait relations, with Taipei independent of Beijing.

Chinese flags are waved frequently in Taiwan – at protests or on the sidelines of important political events on the island – by small groups such as the Chinese Unity Promotion Party, which is led by former gangster Chang An-lo.

A petition to ban the public use of the Chinese flag, considered by some to represent an enemy country, was rejected by the government on the grounds that such a petition would go against the right to freedom of expression.

Alice Wen, a young Taiwanese citizen who passed the group of demonstrators, told EFE that she was glad that the Chinese flag could be waved in protest, as it highlights the difference between Taiwan and China, where such protests are illegal.

Media reports in Taiwan suggest there are fears among pro-independence groups that China is financing propaganda campaigns, something which unionists deny.

Chou Chin-chuen denied that they were funded by China, insisting that they were motivated by their hopes for a unified homeland.
 

