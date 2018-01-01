 
PHIVOLCS Rules Out Mayon Volcano Repeating Mt. Pinatubo Tragedy

MANILA – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology agency said on Wednesday the potential eruption of the Mount Mayon volcano, which has been active since the weekend, would not be as severe as that of Mt. Pinatubo in 1991.

The Pinatubo eruption was the second largest in the world during the 20th century, leaving hundreds of people dead and more than a million affected.

PHIVOLCS head Renato Solidum explained in a televised interview that the lava spewing from the Mayon volcano was less viscous compared to that of Pinatubo, suggesting that any eruption would be less dangerous.

The authorities have kept the alert at level 3 (critical) out of 5, meaning a major volcanic eruption is imminent, although it could take days or even weeks to occur.

After becoming active during the weekend, releasing gases and ash, Mt. Mayon on Monday began spewing lava, which was still flowing on Wednesday. There has also been tremors, which caused around 150 rockfalls.

More than 15,000 people living within a seven-kilometer radius of the volcano have been evacuated.

The Philippines saw the world’s second largest volcanic eruption in the 20th century when Mount Pinatubo erupted in June 1991, leaving about 850 people dead and affecting about 1 million more, as well as damaging the atmosphere after it released huge amounts of sulfur.

The Philippine archipelago, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area known for its intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
 

