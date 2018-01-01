

Spanish Police Free 11 Women Victims of Slave-Like Exploitation Ring



SEVILLE, Spain – Spanish police have liberated 11 women of diverse nationalities who were forced into prostitution and held in slave-like conditions in a house on the outskirts of the southern city of Seville during an operation that led to the arrest of another 11 people allegedly in charge of the criminal organization, Spain’s interior ministry said Wednesday.



Preliminary investigations suggested the victims of the exploitation ring, all of whom were thought to be aged between 21 and 36, were forced to live in a cramped environment, were submitted to subhuman working conditions and lived under the fear of tight control by six women allegedly in charge of day-to-day management of the brothel, police said.



A total of 11 people have been detained in connection with the case, including a married couple of Spanish origin believed to have been the ringleaders of the criminal firm.



Spain’s national police began its investigation into the activities in the house, located in the Gines neighborhood of Seville, some 531 kilometers (329 miles), after it found online advertisements linked to the address offering prostitution services 24 hours a day and an operation was launched once evidence of the living conditions inside the property was uncovered.



Police suspect the victims were lured into joining the ring with false promises of lucrative work.



The women were allegedly placed on call by the gang leaders at all times of day and night, for which reason the police believed that stimulant drug use became routine.



Investigators said the gang had contracted three drivers who were responsible for transporting the victims to hotels or private residences all across the region.



On the property itself, police found some 47,000 euros ($57,370) in cash, drugs, medication for erectile dysfunction and thirteen large hunting rifles.



The suspects are to face charges of prostitution, drug trafficking and activities relating to organized crime.



