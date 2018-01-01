 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Alibaba Shuts 240,000 Online Stores for Selling Fake Goods

BEIJING – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba shut down a total of 240,000 online stores on its platform in 2017 for selling fake products, the company said in a report on Wednesday.

The company also helped authorities catch counterfeiters who had sold fake goods worth 4.3 billion yuan ($668 million) offline, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The company, which said it is committed to anti-counterfeiting measures and protecting intellectual property rights, said that in 2017, it had helped apprehend 1,606 people suspected of counterfeiting products in China.

In January 2017, the e-commerce group – led by magnate Jack Ma – launched an initiative named “alliance to fight counterfeits with big data,” which has been joined by 30 international companies.

Despite Alibaba’s attempts to avoid counterfeit sales, its main online sales platform, Taobao.com, was added back this month to the United States Trade Representative’s blacklist of “notorious markets” known for selling counterfeit goods and violations of intellectual property rights.

Taobao was put on the list in 2011 for the first time but was omitted a year later after removing fake products from its platform.
 

