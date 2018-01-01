

Kim Jones to Leave Artistic Director Role at Louis Vuitton



PARIS – British designer Kim Jones is to leave his role as artistic director at Louis Vuitton after seven years in the job, the renowned French fashion house said on Wednesday.



Jones, considered one of the most influential figures in “street style,” has been at the forefront of men’s fashion since 2011.



“It has been a huge privilege to work with Kim,” said chairman and CEO Michael Burke in a statement.



“His ability to set trends is impeccable and his talent and determination have ensured that Louis Vuitton is firmly placed as the leading brand in luxury Menswear today,” he added.



The designer’s official farewell is to happen on the catwalk on Thursday, with his final show with Vuitton taking place in the context of the Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which began Tuesday and is scheduled to wrap up Sunday.



Jones graduated from Central Saint Martins school of art and design in 2002 and it was not yet clear where he would be going next.



