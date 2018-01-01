 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German Prosecutor Rejects Pardon Request for Bookkeeper of Auschwitz

BERLIN – A German prosecutor on Wednesday announced it would not grant a pardon to a nonagenarian former Nazi known for his role at the infamous extermination camp Auschwitz, meaning that his four-year prison sentence for complicity in the murder of 300,000 Jews remains in place.

The prosecutor’s office in Lüneburg – a city in northern Germany located some 240 kilometers (150 miles) to the northwest of Berlin – confirmed it had denied 96-year-old Oskar Gröning the pardon his defense had sought by alleging health reasons.

“The proceedings in this case are not justiciable,” said Wiebke Bethke, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office who declined to explain the reasons behind the clemency denial.

“Pardon applications are decided at the (Lower Saxony) justice ministry’s sole discretion and the contents of our resolutions are therefore generally not made public,” Bethke added.

The decision came after Germany’s highest court confirmed the sentence in Nov. and rejected the argument by Gröning’s attorneys that the verdict had failed to take his frail health into account.

Gröning’s last chance at obtaining a pardon is now to appeal to Lower Saxony’s justice minister, Barbara Havliza of the conservative Christian Democratic Union.

In 2015, Gröning was sentenced to four years in prison for being an accessory to the killing of at least 300,000 Hungarian Jews between May and July 1944 while he was a member of the SS.

He was in charge of collecting the valuable items found in the luggage and clothes of prisoners when they arrived at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp in what is now southern Poland, earning him the nickname “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz.”

He was also responsible for periodically transporting the money stolen from inmates to the Reich headquarters in Berlin.

Göring, who had been a 20-year-old bank clerk when he decided to volunteer for the SS in 1941 due to what he described as euphoric enthusiasm for the figure of Adolf Hitler, was recruited in the fall of 1943 to serve at the extermination camp in which an estimated 1.1 million people were killed.

During the trial, Gröning admitted he had learned about the practices at the death factory on his very first day there and expressed his remorse to the victims.

“It is without question that I am morally complicit in the murder of millions of Jews through my activities at Auschwitz,” he said. “Before the victims, I also admit to this moral guilt here, with regret and humility.”
 

