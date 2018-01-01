 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Catalan Lawmakers Vote to Form New Government, 3 Cast Ballot from Prison

BARCELONA – The constituent meeting of the recently elected Catalan regional Parliament began on Wednesday in Barcelona, with eight pro-independence lawmakers not present because they were in prison or abroad to avoid arrest.

The three lawmakers in pretrial detention – the ousted vice president and leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) Oriol Junqueras, the leader of a Catalan pro-independence organization and lawmaker for Junts per Catalunya Jordi Sanchez and the former interior minister and Catalan European Democratic Party member Joaquim Forn – are to vote by proxy.

They, along with the five who fled to Brussels, including former president Carles Puigdemont, are facing charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds for their role in organizing a separatist referendum last year and subsequently unilaterally declaring independence from Spain, which led the Spanish Senate to trigger the hitherto dormant Article 50 of the Constitution.

The Article dissolved the Catalan government, reeled back the region’s independence and triggered elections that were held on Dec. 21 and won by pro-independence parties by a slim majority.

Regional lawmakers are on Wednesday to vote for the Speaker of the Parliament, a post expected to be won by Roger Torrent of the ERC with backing from JxCat and the left-wing Popular Unity Candidacy lawmakers.

The vote is to also see two parliamentary vice-presidents and four secretaries elected, though the post of regional president is not to be filled until Jan. 31 at the latest.

JxCat and ERC announced that Puigdemont and the four former ministers he is with in Belgium are to not request a proxy vote for the constituent session, though they are to vote for the regional president when the time comes.

Puigdemont, who was re-elected to his seat in Parliament in the latest elections, has led a campaign to validate his potential reinstatement to the presidency via teleconference, as he cannot return to Spain without being arrested.

However, the Spanish state and pro-union parties argued that the president of the region had to be invested in person according to Catalan legislation, which requires that the candidate be present for the debate so he can be questioned by lawmakers ahead of the vote.

The Dec. 21 elections saw pro-independence parties win a slim majority, though the party with the most votes was Ciudadanos, the regional branch of a center-right anti-separatist party.

But most other Spanish parties lost votes in the election, meaning they would not be able to form a government.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved