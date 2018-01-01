

Catalan Lawmakers Vote to Form New Government, 3 Cast Ballot from Prison



BARCELONA – The constituent meeting of the recently elected Catalan regional Parliament began on Wednesday in Barcelona, with eight pro-independence lawmakers not present because they were in prison or abroad to avoid arrest.



The three lawmakers in pretrial detention – the ousted vice president and leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) Oriol Junqueras, the leader of a Catalan pro-independence organization and lawmaker for Junts per Catalunya Jordi Sanchez and the former interior minister and Catalan European Democratic Party member Joaquim Forn – are to vote by proxy.



They, along with the five who fled to Brussels, including former president Carles Puigdemont, are facing charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds for their role in organizing a separatist referendum last year and subsequently unilaterally declaring independence from Spain, which led the Spanish Senate to trigger the hitherto dormant Article 50 of the Constitution.



The Article dissolved the Catalan government, reeled back the region’s independence and triggered elections that were held on Dec. 21 and won by pro-independence parties by a slim majority.



Regional lawmakers are on Wednesday to vote for the Speaker of the Parliament, a post expected to be won by Roger Torrent of the ERC with backing from JxCat and the left-wing Popular Unity Candidacy lawmakers.



The vote is to also see two parliamentary vice-presidents and four secretaries elected, though the post of regional president is not to be filled until Jan. 31 at the latest.



JxCat and ERC announced that Puigdemont and the four former ministers he is with in Belgium are to not request a proxy vote for the constituent session, though they are to vote for the regional president when the time comes.



Puigdemont, who was re-elected to his seat in Parliament in the latest elections, has led a campaign to validate his potential reinstatement to the presidency via teleconference, as he cannot return to Spain without being arrested.



However, the Spanish state and pro-union parties argued that the president of the region had to be invested in person according to Catalan legislation, which requires that the candidate be present for the debate so he can be questioned by lawmakers ahead of the vote.



The Dec. 21 elections saw pro-independence parties win a slim majority, though the party with the most votes was Ciudadanos, the regional branch of a center-right anti-separatist party.



But most other Spanish parties lost votes in the election, meaning they would not be able to form a government.



