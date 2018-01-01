 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Syrian Kurds Urge UN to Ensure Security amid Turkish Military Threats

BEIRUT – A Syrian Kurdish political organization has appealed to the United Nations to guarantee the security of de facto Kurdish administered areas of north Syria amid growing concerns on Wednesday that Turkey was on the brink of a full-scale military intervention into the region.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is the political branch of the Kurdish YPG militias in northern Syria, also condemned recent shelling conducted by the Turkish army against targets in the canton of Afrin, an isolated Kurdish strong-hold in the far northwest of the country, and urged the international community to stand by the population of that province.

“We also call upon the United Nations and the Security Council to act immediately and to do what is necessary to make the region of northern Syria in the west and east of the Euphrates a safe area,” said the PYD in a statement.

The United States-backed YPG played a pivotal role in the 2016 liberation of Raqqa from the Islamic State terror organization and has held much of northern Syria, a territory known to the Kurds as Rojava, since 2014.

However, Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization intrinsically linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a guerilla group that has fought a low-scale civil war in eastern Turkey for decades.

Recent threats of a military incursion leveled by Turkey’s hardline president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been limited to Afrin and Manbij, another province captured from the IS by the YPG.

But in an interview on Tuesday, the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, told local press that military action could expand to encompass all areas of northern Syria under Kurdish control.

In its statement to the UN, the PYD said all towns and villages in Rojava stood ready to defend themselves from any intervention.

There was a marked increase in Turkey’s militaristic rhetoric after the US military coalition in Syria announced plans to create a 30,000-strong border guard force composed primarily of YPG fighters.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved