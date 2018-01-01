

Syrian Kurds Urge UN to Ensure Security amid Turkish Military Threats



BEIRUT – A Syrian Kurdish political organization has appealed to the United Nations to guarantee the security of de facto Kurdish administered areas of north Syria amid growing concerns on Wednesday that Turkey was on the brink of a full-scale military intervention into the region.



The Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is the political branch of the Kurdish YPG militias in northern Syria, also condemned recent shelling conducted by the Turkish army against targets in the canton of Afrin, an isolated Kurdish strong-hold in the far northwest of the country, and urged the international community to stand by the population of that province.



“We also call upon the United Nations and the Security Council to act immediately and to do what is necessary to make the region of northern Syria in the west and east of the Euphrates a safe area,” said the PYD in a statement.



The United States-backed YPG played a pivotal role in the 2016 liberation of Raqqa from the Islamic State terror organization and has held much of northern Syria, a territory known to the Kurds as Rojava, since 2014.



However, Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization intrinsically linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a guerilla group that has fought a low-scale civil war in eastern Turkey for decades.



Recent threats of a military incursion leveled by Turkey’s hardline president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been limited to Afrin and Manbij, another province captured from the IS by the YPG.



But in an interview on Tuesday, the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, told local press that military action could expand to encompass all areas of northern Syria under Kurdish control.



In its statement to the UN, the PYD said all towns and villages in Rojava stood ready to defend themselves from any intervention.



There was a marked increase in Turkey’s militaristic rhetoric after the US military coalition in Syria announced plans to create a 30,000-strong border guard force composed primarily of YPG fighters.



