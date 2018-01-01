

If UK Leaves EU, Brussels Will Let Them Back In, EU Commission Chief Says



STRASBOURG – The President of the European Commission insisted on Wednesday that the United Kingdom could still remain in the European Union if it wanted to and that, should it leave, its reinstatement into the bloc would be facilitated.



Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jean-Claude Juncker said that this proposal had been met with irritation in London, but that the UK had the right to stop Brexit or re-join the EU, as outlined in Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty.



“Even if the British leave according to Article 50, then Article 49 would allow them to accede again. And I would be happy to facilitate that. I would not want to push anyone into a corner,” he said.



The Commission chief highlighted that, if the British people and parliament changed their minds, Brexit could still be stopped.



Calls for a second referendum on the country’s imminent departure from the EU have grown, and even Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party and primary standard-bearer for Brexit, has said that new vote would be useful.



Farage argued Thursday that another Brexit referendum would reinforce the pro-Leave position in a country split in half, but Remain backers said support for their position had grown and welcomed a call they believed could halt Brexit.



The lower chamber of the UK Parliament is later on Wednesday due to vote on the Great Repeal Bill, which seeks to transfer EU laws into British legislation.



