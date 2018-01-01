

Over 1 Million Rohingyas Registered in Bangladesh since September



DHAKA – Bangladeshi immigration authorities have registered more than a million Rohingyas in the country, or around 95 percent of the estimated Muslim minority members living in refugee camps, according to an official source Wednesday.



The Bangladeshi authorities began a registration process for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district in southeastern Bangladesh and the main point of arrival for Rohingya refugees, on Sept. 11, after the violence, which erupted in Myanmar in late August, triggered the recent exodus of the Muslim minority.



“As of Tuesday we have registered 1,004,782 Rohingyas. Our works are at the final stage as we have almost 95 percent Rohingyas now,” said Abu Noman Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Deputy Director of Bangladesh’s Passport and Immigration Department, in charge of the registration’s coordination.



“When we started the work, our primary goal was so that no Rohingya can take Bangladeshi passport. Now we found this information could be useful in other works like relief operation and repatriation,” added Zakir Hossain.



Information included in the registration includes a name, a family’s name, an address in Myanmar and a person’s fingerprints, according to Hossain.



According to the United Nations, nearly 655,500 Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, adding to between 300,000 and 500,000 Rohingyas who had already been living in the country.



Bangladeshi authorities recognized some over 30,000 Rohingyas as refugees shortly before the onset of the latest round of crisis.



The governments of Bangladesh and Burma agreed that the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshi territory will be completed within two years from the date it begins.



The current Rohingya exodus began when Myanmar’s security forces launched a campaign on Aug. 25 in response to the Rohingya rebels’ attacks on security posts in Rakhine, home to an estimated one million members of the Muslim minority not recognized by the Myanmar authorities.



The United Nations and various human rights organizations have said there is clear evidence of rights abuses in Myanmar, with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calling the army’s operations “ethnic cleansing” and saying there were indications of “genocide.”



