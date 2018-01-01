 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
North Korea Proposes Sending 230 Cheerleaders to PyeongChang Winter Olympics

SEOUL – North Korea proposed to South Korea on Wednesday – during a high-level meeting held at the border between the two countries – to send 230 cheerleaders to the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang in February.

North Korea’s cheerleading squad has performed at other sports events held in South Korea, including the 2002 Asian Games in Busan and the 2005 Asian Athletics Championships in Incheon.

Also, the North Korean regime has proposed that the delegation of athletes travel to the Games by land and pass through Kaesong Industrial Complex, which has been closed since 2016, according to a statement from the South Korean Ministry of Unification.

Although further talks involving the armies will be necessary to agree upon the security protocol of the North Korean delegation, traveling by land is considered less complicated than taking the naval route, given the possibility that a North Korean ship docking in South Korean territory could violate the sanctions imposed on the regime for its weapons program.

During the Wednesday talks, both parties also discussed the possibility of holding joint cultural events on Mount Kumgang, and at the Masikryong Ski Resort, both located in North Korea.

Issues of accommodation and funding related to hospitality and travel, without Seoul violating the sanctions, have not yet been decided.

North Korea has not responded to South Korea’s offer to march together during the opening and closing parades of the games, as has been done in other editions of the Olympic Games.

In the morning session, North Korea said it would also send a delegation to the PyeongChang Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held during March 9-18.

Both sides agreed that the North Korean athletes’ participation in official competitions in PyeongChang will be determined in accordance with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, which could see North Korea’s debut in the Winter Paralympic Games.

The Wednesday talks are the second high-level inter-Korean meeting in a little more than a week, after both countries held their first such gathering in two years on Jan. 9, during which they agreed to convene future military meeting to avoid further conflicts and to discuss the appointment of a North Korean delegation to PyeongChang.
 

