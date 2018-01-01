 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spanish Minister Visits Korean Border amid North, South Talks

SEOUL – Spain’s Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal visited on Wednesday the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea while a high-level meeting was in progress between the two countries.

Diplomatic and military sources told EFE that Cospedal, who was accompanied by a delegation, stayed a little more than an hour in the truce village of Panmunjom, where the ceasefire ending the Korean War was signed in 1953.

Shown around by a colonel of the United Nations Command – which controls the southern side of the border –, Cospedal and her delegation entered the Freedom house and saw the only point where soldiers from the two Koreas stand face to face across the military demarcation line.

The delegation also viewed a parade of soldiers on the North Korean side of the border.

Another group of North Korean soldiers moved closer to the demarcation line to take photos of the minister and her delegation, a common practice during official visits to Panmunjom.

Around 100 meters away from the demarcation line, a second high-level meeting – in less than a week – between the two Koreas was in progress.

After two years of heightened tensions and suspended talks over the North’s repeated weapons testing, the first meeting between the countries came on Jan. 9 and ended with conciliatory gestures which experts hope could help in easing tension on the Korean peninsula.

Cospedal, who was in Tokyo before she arrived in Seoul, had hailed the talks between the two Koreas while underlining the need to maintain diplomatic pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile program.

Cospedal is set to meet her South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo later on Wednesday in Seoul to discuss defense bilateral ties.
 

