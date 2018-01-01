

Wozniacki Battles Her Way to Australian Open 3rd Round Past Fett



MELBOURNE, Australia – Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark fended off two match points on Wednesday to defeat Croatia’s Jana Fett 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.



Wozniacki saw her bid for her first Grand Slam title nearly vanish in the third set when she faced two-match points while trailing 5-1 to Fett, who was making her debut in the Australian Open main draw.



However, Wozniacki, world No. 2, rallied back against world No. 119, winning six games in a row.



The 21-year-old Fett committed 58 unforced errors during the two hours and 31 minutes.



The 27-year-old Dane is set to play against either the United States’ Nicole Gibbs or the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens.



Fresh off winning Brisbane International, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina also had to rally back from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.



The fourth seed is scheduled to take on compatriot qualifier Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Australian wildcard Olivia Rogowska.



Thailand’s Luksika Kumkhum, meanwhile, ended Switzerland’s’ Belinda Bencic run in the tournament 6-1, 6-3.



