Anthony Davis Leads Pelicans to Victory over Celtics



BOSTON – Anthony Davis’ double-double of 45 points and 16 rebounds led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-113 victory in overtime against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden stadium in Boston on Tuesday.



The loss means the Celtics broke a seven-game winning streak.



Davis played another brilliant game in 45 minutes on court after notching 48 points in Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks.



On Tuesday, Davis scored four points and blocked two shots for the Pelicans in overtime.



Point guard Jrue Holiday scored another 23 points and DeMarcus Cousins put up a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans.



The Celtics were led by Kyrie Irving, who scored 17 points, and Marcus Smart added 16 points while Al Horford came close to a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.



In 38 minutes of play, Horford made five of his nine shots from the field and had six assists.



