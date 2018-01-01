 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Anthony Davis Leads Pelicans to Victory over Celtics

BOSTON – Anthony Davis’ double-double of 45 points and 16 rebounds led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-113 victory in overtime against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden stadium in Boston on Tuesday.

The loss means the Celtics broke a seven-game winning streak.

Davis played another brilliant game in 45 minutes on court after notching 48 points in Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday, Davis scored four points and blocked two shots for the Pelicans in overtime.

Point guard Jrue Holiday scored another 23 points and DeMarcus Cousins put up a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans.

The Celtics were led by Kyrie Irving, who scored 17 points, and Marcus Smart added 16 points while Al Horford came close to a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

In 38 minutes of play, Horford made five of his nine shots from the field and had six assists.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved