Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Sentenced to 3 Months in Prison



HONG KONG – A Hong Kong court sentenced on Wednesday an activist to three months in prison for obstruction of justice during pro-democracy protests in the latter half of 2014.



Joshua Wong, the youngest and best known leader of the so-called “Umbrella Revolution,” would be going back to prison for failing to clear an area in the Mong Kok district that had been taken over by protesters in November 2014.



“They can lock up our bodies, but they can’t lock up our minds,” Wong said moments before appearing in court.



The 21-year-old activist, along with 15 others, had admitted to disobeying the judicial order which asked them to lift the blockade of streets which had lasted 79 days.



Another activist, Raphael Wong, was sentenced on Wednesday to four and a half months in prison for the protests which opposed China’s policies in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of the country.



After the sentence, both activists had sought a suspension of the sentence, hoping to file an appeal against it.



The verdict in Joshua Wong’s case comes a day after the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal postponed its decision in another case related to the protests against Wong and other leaders.



The court extended the bail of Wong, along with two others, Nathan Law and Alex Chow, in the case and postponed its verdict on appeals filed by them against prison sentences imposed last year for their role in the widespread protests.



All three were sentenced to community service in 2016 for their role in the protests and for clashing with the police in front of the Chief Executive’s office and the parliament during the Umbrella Revolution.



A petition by the Hong Kong government, which considered the punishments too lenient, led to a new ruling on Aug. 17, which sentenced the leaders to between six and eight months in prison.



The protests were one of the biggest expressions of dissent against China’s policies in the region in the last few decades and thousands had come out on the streets demanding universal suffrage for Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress – China’s legislature – decided that candidates for the election of the Chief Executive of the former British colony needed to be pre-approved by the communist regime.



