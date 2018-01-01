 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 9 Buddhists Killed in Police Firing in Myanmar’s Rakhine State

BANGKOK – At least nine people were confirmed dead on Wednesday and 12 others injured during overnight clashes with police trying to clear a protest in restive south west Myanmar, from where hundreds of thousands of members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority have fled a Myanmar army campaign.

The officers fired on the crowd Tuesday night when the protesters surrounded a police station in Mrauk-U after authorities had banned the public gathering, an epa journalist reported on Wednesday.

The demonstrators were commemorating the loss of the ancient Buddhist kingdom of Mrauk-U, in Rakhine, which in 1785 was occupied by troops from Mandalay, the seat of Burmese monarchy at the time.

The injured have been brought to hospital in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state.

Rakhine, which borders Bangladesh, is home to the Rakhine people.

Despite practicing the same religion as the Buddhist Bamar, the majority in the country, the two communities have long had tense relations.

Rakhine, one of the poorest states in Myanmar, is also home to the Rohingya community, the victims of an ethnic cleansing campaign led by the Myanmar army, according to the United Nations.

The alleged persecution has forced more than 700,000 Rohingyas to flee in the last year and a half to neighboring Bangladesh as refugees.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved