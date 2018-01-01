HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 9 Buddhists Killed in Police Firing in Myanmar’s Rakhine State



BANGKOK – At least nine people were confirmed dead on Wednesday and 12 others injured during overnight clashes with police trying to clear a protest in restive south west Myanmar, from where hundreds of thousands of members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority have fled a Myanmar army campaign.



The officers fired on the crowd Tuesday night when the protesters surrounded a police station in Mrauk-U after authorities had banned the public gathering, an epa journalist reported on Wednesday.



The demonstrators were commemorating the loss of the ancient Buddhist kingdom of Mrauk-U, in Rakhine, which in 1785 was occupied by troops from Mandalay, the seat of Burmese monarchy at the time.



The injured have been brought to hospital in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state.



Rakhine, which borders Bangladesh, is home to the Rakhine people.



Despite practicing the same religion as the Buddhist Bamar, the majority in the country, the two communities have long had tense relations.



Rakhine, one of the poorest states in Myanmar, is also home to the Rohingya community, the victims of an ethnic cleansing campaign led by the Myanmar army, according to the United Nations.



The alleged persecution has forced more than 700,000 Rohingyas to flee in the last year and a half to neighboring Bangladesh as refugees.



