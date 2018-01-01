 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thai Court Dismisses Lèse-Majesté Charges against Historian

BANGKOK – A Thai military court withdrew on Wednesday lèse-majesté charges against a historian who had questioned the authenticity of a 16th-century historical narrative.

The military prosecutor dismissed the charges against 85-year-old historian Sulak Sivaraksa over a lack of evidence, said ILaw, an organization that monitors judicial cases in Thailand with possible political ramifications.

Sivaraksa appeared at the military court Wednesday morning, and following the dismissal of the case thanked the current monarch King Maha Vajiralongkorn to whom he had filed for a royal pardon request, an epa journalist reported.

The historian, while leaving the court, also told reporters he does not expect his case to set any precedent as to how lèse-majesté charges should be handled in the country.

During a university lecture in October 2014, Sivaraksa had questioned the authenticity of a battle between King Naresuan and the Burmese Prince Minchit Sra in 1592.

Sivaraksa’s lecture had followed five months after the army took power in a coup d’état in the country and while they were promoting a film on the historical episode questioned by the scholar.

The complaint was filed by two soldiers just days after his lecture, but it was not until Oct. 9 that the police filed charges before the military court.

Sivaraksa, awarded in 1995 by the Right Livelihood Foundation – considered an alternative Nobel –, faced a sentence of between three and 15 years in prison.

The lèse-majesté is aimed at protecting the image of the Thai monarchy and makes any disrespectful actions against the royals a punishable crime.

Cases of lèse-majesté have multiplied since the military junta took over and put any violations of the law under the jurisdiction of army tribunals, where sentences are twice as severe as those issued by civil courts.
 

