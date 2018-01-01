 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 18,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

North Korean Nuclear Weapons Not Acceptable, US Says

TORONTO – The United States’ Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that the US will not accept North Korea’s nuclear weapons, and assured it wants to strengthen maritime interdiction operations.

Tillerson said at a press conference after the 20-nation summit on North Korea’s nuclear program held on Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada, that his country seeks to “strengthen global maritime interdiction operations to foil illicit ship-to-ship transfers.”

“In doing so, let me be clear. We do not seek to interfere with legitimate maritime activities,” he added.

The US Secretary of State also said that imposing more sanctions on North Korea is the only way to pressure Pyongyang to hold negotiations over its nuclear program.

“We must increase the costs of the regime’s behavior to the point that North Korea must come to the table for credible negotiations,” he said.

For her part, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the conclusion of the summit that “we seek neither a regime change nor a collapse.”

Freeland added that the countries meeting at the summit, including the United States and South Korea, agreed to work together to ensure sanctions on Pyongyang are strictly enforced.

When asked by the media about whether Americans need to be concerned about a war with North Korea, Tillerson said “we all need to be very sober and clear eyed about the current situation.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved