Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Seoul, Pyongyang Start Second High-Level Meeting on Winter Olympics

SEOUL – South and North Korea began their second high-level meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games, which will begin on Feb. 9 in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.

The meeting kicked off at around 10:00 am local time (0100 GMT) in the Peace House, located on the southern fringe of the Panmunjom truce village near the militarized border, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification confirmed to EFE.

This is the second high-level inter-Korean meeting in little more than a week, after both countries held their first such gathering in two years on Jan. 9, during which they agreed to convene future military talk sessions to avoid further conflicts and to discuss the appointment of a North Korean delegation to PyeongChang.

The South Korean delegation is led by Deputy Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, while the three-member North Korean delegation is led by Jon Jong-su, vice chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, an organization in charge of inter-Korean affairs.

In the morning session, North Korea said it would also send a delegation to the PyeongChang Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to be held from March 9-18.

Besides, both sides agreed that the North Korean athletes’ participation in official competitions in PyeongChang will be determined jointly with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, which could allow North Korea to debut in winter Paralympic Games.

The IOC has convened a meeting at its headquarters in Switzerland on Saturday with both countries’ Olympic committees and the organizing panel of the Winter Games to determine the participation of North Korean athletes, which will require special invitations from the organization.

During Wednesday’s session, North Korea is expected to announce its decision on South Korea’s offer to march together during the opening and closing parades of the games, as done in other editions of Olympic Games.

However, Pyongyang has yet to respond to the request made by Seoul on Jan. 9 to hold a meeting in mid-February for families whose members were separated by the 1950-1953 Korean War.

South Korea’s vice Unification Minister noted that, given the approaching start of the 2018 Winter Olympics, it is very likely that the Wednesday dialogue will focus only on the sports event.
 

