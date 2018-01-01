HOME | World (Click here for more)

Allied Countries Say They Are Not Seeking Regime Change in North Korea



TORONTO – The 20 countries meeting on Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada, to discuss the North Korea crisis said at the end of the summit that they are not looking for regime change in Pyongyang.



Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the conclusion of the summit that “we seek neither a regime change nor a collapse.”



Freeland added that the 20 countries gathered in Vancouver, including the United States and South Korea, agreed to work together to ensure sanctions on Pyongyang are strictly enforced.



TORONTO – The 20 countries meeting on Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada, to discuss the North Korea crisis said at the end of the summit that they are not looking for regime change in Pyongyang.Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the conclusion of the summit that “we seek neither a regime change nor a collapse.”Freeland added that the 20 countries gathered in Vancouver, including the United States and South Korea, agreed to work together to ensure sanctions on Pyongyang are strictly enforced. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

