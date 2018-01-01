 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Chile Seizes $2.2 Million in Drugs on Bolivian Truck, Arrests 3

SANTIAGO – Chile’s National Customs Service seized a tractor-trailer coming from Bolivia carrying narcotics valued at $2.2 million in the northern city of Iquique.

The assistant director of the service, Javier Uribe Martinez, told reporters that the packaged drugs were found in a hidden compartment under a steel panel and immersed in gasoline.

The narcotics were wrapped in 112 separate black packages containing a total of 57 kilograms (125 pounds) of cocaine and 40 kg (88 lb.) of marijuana.

Uribe Martinez stated that irregularities in the trailer’s structure were detected with the agency’s on-site X-ray scanner, after which “a specialized team proceeded to dismantle the trailer floor, where they found a custom-made steel compartment.”

He said that the service’s hard work is part of a preventive plan being implemented during the visit of Pope Francis to Chile, which began on Monday and will last until Thursday.

Three Bolivian nationals, ages 20 to 38, were arrested for drug trafficking in the operation. The men, all residents of Cochabamba, will be held for up to 120 days while the investigation is under way by order of Judge Leonardo Valdivieso.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved