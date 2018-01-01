 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Peterhansel Wins Stage to Challenge Sainz’s Lead in Dakar

BELEN, Argentina – French driver Stephane Peterhansel (Peugeot) won Tuesday’s 10th stage of Dakar Rally 2018 to climb up to second in the car category, putting some pressure on teammate Carlos Sainz of Spain, who saw his lead whittled down to less than 51 minutes with four days of racing left.

The 55-year-old Spaniard finished third on the course between Salta and Belen, 13:07 behind 13-time champion Peterhansel.

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), who began the day in second place in the general, suffered with mechanical problems and came in 10th in Belen.

He falls to third overall, trailing Sainz by 63:21.

The motorbike race experienced a major shakeup on Tuesday, as Austria’s Matthias Walkner (KTM) vaulted into the top spot in the general after leader Adrien van Beveren (Yamaha) was forced to abandon with an injury.

Four other contenders: Kevin Benavides, Toby Price, Joan Barreda and Antoine Meo got lost on the course and conceded big chunks of time.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved