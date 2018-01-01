

Peterhansel Wins Stage to Challenge Sainz’s Lead in Dakar



BELEN, Argentina – French driver Stephane Peterhansel (Peugeot) won Tuesday’s 10th stage of Dakar Rally 2018 to climb up to second in the car category, putting some pressure on teammate Carlos Sainz of Spain, who saw his lead whittled down to less than 51 minutes with four days of racing left.



The 55-year-old Spaniard finished third on the course between Salta and Belen, 13:07 behind 13-time champion Peterhansel.



Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), who began the day in second place in the general, suffered with mechanical problems and came in 10th in Belen.



He falls to third overall, trailing Sainz by 63:21.



The motorbike race experienced a major shakeup on Tuesday, as Austria’s Matthias Walkner (KTM) vaulted into the top spot in the general after leader Adrien van Beveren (Yamaha) was forced to abandon with an injury.



Four other contenders: Kevin Benavides, Toby Price, Joan Barreda and Antoine Meo got lost on the course and conceded big chunks of time.



