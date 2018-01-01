

Trump in Excellent Health but Wants to Lose Weight, Doctor Says



WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is in excellent health and has no cognitive problems, though he wants to lose between 10 and 15 lbs. (4 and 7 kilos) this year because he weighs 239 lbs., his physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, told the press on Tuesday.



“I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even the remainder of another term if he is elected” again in 2020, Jackson, a military doctor who also monitored the health of then-President Barack Obama starting in 2013, told a press conference.



Trump, 71, underwent his first annual medical exam of his presidency, and though his doctor had not planned to examine his cognitive health, he decided to do it because the president asked for it.



“I had absolutely no concerns about his cognitive ability, or his neurological function,” said Jackson, who gave Trump a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which detects even slight problems with a series of 30 questions. The president got all the right answers.



“I have no reason to think whatsoever that the president has any issues with his thought process,” the doctor said.



With this test – which according to Dr. Jackson has not been given to any other US president – Trump could have tried to silence speculations about his mental stability, which increased this month with the publication of the book about his presidency titled “Fire and Fury.”



For the rest, Trump is overweight almost to the point of obesity, for which his doctor plans to work with him on a routine of diet and exercise.



“He would benefit from a diet that is lower in fat and carbohydrates and a routine exercise regimen,” the doctor said, adding that “he’s more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part.”



Asked how the president could have no cardiac problems if he’s overweigh and has Trump’s eating habits – according to press reports, he loves all the hamburgers available at fast-food chains and consumes as many as 12 cans of diet cola every day – Dr. Jackson replied: “It’s called genetics. I don’t know, some people have just great genes.”



“He has incredibly good genes, and it’s just the way God made him,” he said.



